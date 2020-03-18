Baptisms, weddings, funerals all limited to 10 people in Belleville diocese

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Diocese of Belleville, which suspended all public Masses effective Tuesday, provided more information Wednesday about coronavirus procedures that are in place.

In a letter, Bishop Edward K. Braxton said weddings, funerals and baptisms that can't be rescheduled will be limited to 10 people.

He also said that confessions will not be held unless arrangements can be made with parishes so that the gathering is limited to 10 people, and also to ensure that the priest and the parishioner can maintain a six-foot distance.

Braxton said at this time the Masses on Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday have not been canceled.

The diocese oversees about 70,000 Catholics in the 28 southernmost counties in Illinois, along with 108 parishes and 29 schools.

The move comes in the wake of government orders banning large gatherings, as well as overall community steps taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

St. Louis city and four surrounding counties — St. Louis and St. Charles in Missouri and Madison and St. Clair in Illinois — all have issued crowd-limit orders.

On Monday, the Archdiocese of St. Louis suspended all public Masses in response to the coronavirus. The St. Louis archdiocese oversees more than 500,000 Catholics and 180 parishes.

