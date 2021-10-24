Batten down the hatches, St. Louis: Evening storms are coming

ST. LOUIS — A warm and humid day Sunday is expected to give way to a fierce line of storms that could include large hail, damaging wind and, potentially, tornadoes by early evening.

A line of thunderstorms marching across the Midwest should slam into the St. Louis area by as early as 5 p.m., said Matt Beitscher, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

"We could see multiple tornadoes this evening," he said. "We are gearing up for active weather."

Beitscher advised St. Louisans to prepare for potential power outages, turn on weather radios for the night, know where to go in case the tornado sirens go off, and bring in any Halloween decorations or lawn furniture.

“Those 70 to 80 mph winds will definitely pick them up and put them in places you don’t want them to be,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The more serious storms will begin as individual cells in central Missouri. By afternoon on Sunday, the cells are expected to form a line of severe thunderstorms.

The line of storms will meet a wall of warm, humid air in St. Louis. Storms need that air to get severe — Beitscher called it their fuel.