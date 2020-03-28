You are the owner of this article.
Be on the lookout: Severe storms could roll through St. Louis this afternoon and evening
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area is expected to have severe storms, including hail, damaging winds and the potential for tornadoes Saturday afternoon and evening.

The threat extends from northeast Missouri to west central Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. Spotters are encouraged to be ready.

The storms could continue into the evening, with overnight lows around 50 before things clear out.

But Sunday? It sounds spectacular with sunshine and a high in the upper 60s.

Several river gauges in the St. Louis area indicated they are close to flood level. With heaver rainfall than expected, the river levels could rise higher than predicted.

