Updated with more details from city officials.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — City officials predict the Maryland Heights Aquaport pool complex will be closed for about a week after a burst pipe caused mechanical problems Sunday.
The water pipe broke Sunday, flooding five motors that run pool filters and the Extreme Bowl attraction, a funnel-shaped basin that swirls swimmers around before dropping them in the water, said city spokeswoman Gabrielle Macaluso.
The city is hoping to reopen the pool by the end of the week, Macaluso said. The motors will need to be dried out, reassembled and possibly replaced.
City officials didn't yet know Monday why the pipe burst, but, according to Macaluso, the complex is aging and in need of renovations. Aquaport opened in 1998 and was set to undergo renovations at the end of this season, Macaluso said.
"The timing is terrible, but we're hoping to get the pool reopened as soon as possible," Macaluso said Monday.
The pool complex at 2344 McKelvey Road features a 150-foot flume slide and holds some 250,000 gallons of water.
The complex attracts between 450 and 500 people on an average day and generates about $5,000 in an average weekend, city staff told the Post-Dispatch last year.