Bear killed after being hit by semi-trailer truck in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY— A young bear was killed this week when it was struck by a semi-trailer truck on Interstate 55 just north of Herculaneum.

No human injuries were reported. The bear was likely about 2-years-old, but wildlife experts are analyzing its teeth to determine the correct age, said Dan Zarlenga, media specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Officials believe the bear killed Monday was the same bear seen around Jefferson County over the past weekend, including near a shopping center in Fenton. Overall, bear sightings have been increasing, Zarlenga said. The conservation department has noted bears migrating north from their more typical habitat south of Interstate 44.

Last year, a young bear was tranquilized in Richmond Heights after roaming St. Louis County suburbs.

“When folks do see bears, keep your distance [and] give it space. Most of the time they’ll just go on about their business,” Zarlenga said.

A 2-year-old bear would be the equivalent of 18 to 20 in human years, and he was probably just now getting to be on his own and find his way, Zarlenga said.

Cleaning grills and bringing them inside as well as keeping trash containers closed are good ways to avoid attracting a bear, he said. Feeding bears is not recommended, as they will develop an expectation to be fed, and likely return.

