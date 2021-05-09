Bear tranquilized in residential neighborhood in Richmond Heights after roaming St. Louis County suburbs

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — A juvenile black bear was safely captured by the Missouri Department of Conservation on Sunday evening, causing a hubbub in the neighborhood as he was loaded into a crate and driven away.

The scene in the residential neighborhood was tense while the Clayton Fire Department tried to get the 150-pound bear out of a tree in front of a home at the intersection of Buck and East Linden avenues. The bear didn’t immediately lose consciousness after being hit with a tranquilizer dart, and climbed higher into the tree before drowsily climbing down.

Conservation officials said the unnamed 1.5 to 2-year-old bear will be taken far out into the country, checked for vital signs and then released when he awakens. His ears will be tagged so conservation officials will be able to identify him.

Bear sightings were reported throughout the weekend from Fenton to Sunset Hills, Webster Groves and Brentwood.

On Saturday, it was the first day of the season for one of Drew Boeker’s baseball teams, and a pregame adrenaline rush came from an unexpected source: a bear.

Drew, 12, and his family were driving on Sappington Road on the way to the game when Drew called out, “Dad! That was a bear!”