Bear tranquilized in residential neighborhood in Richmond Heights after roaming St. Louis County suburbs

Bears are most active in the southern part of the state, but right now is the time they'd be seen traversing unusual paths, per the report: "Black bear sightings tend to be seasonal, with a distinct peak of activity occurring in May and June, during breeding and when natural foods are scarce and bears forage in areas where they are likely to be seen."

Homeowners are advised to keep their yards, trash bins and properties clean and free from debris at all times, but particularly during these months.

The Kirkwood Police Department made its own bear-aware post, and it placed extra emphasis on one instruction:

"NO SELFIES," the Facebook post reads.

Mandy Drozda, 44, was driving home from her son, Owen's, 10, club baseball game on Saturday evening, and wanted to give her daughter Ada, 13, who was visiting with a friend, a heads up.

"I basically just said, 'Hey, I know you girls are out walking around, I want to make sure you're aware there's a bear in the area, and don't mess with him,'" Drozda told the Post-Dispatch in a Facebook Messenger voice message.

She learned the bear was seen at Webster Hills United Methodist Church at Berry Road and West Lockwood Avenue. That was about a mile and a half away from where the Boekers saw a bear.