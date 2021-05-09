Bear visits Ursuline campus, churches in Webster Groves area Saturday

OAKLAND — It was the first day of the season for one of Drew Boeker's baseball teams, and a pre-game adrenaline rush came from an unexpected source: A bear.

Drew, 12, and his family were driving on Sappington Road on the way to the game Saturday evening when when Drew called out, "Dad! That was a bear!"

Tim Boeker pulled over, and the family, including mom Laura Boeker, watched the bear running along the fence between the road and the grounds of Ursuline Academy at about 7:30 p.m., Laura Boeker said in a Facebook message on Sunday morning.

As the bear wandered in its slow, lopsided way into nearby residential yards, several other cars followed the Boekers' example and pulled over to bear witness.

"At first, we thought that it couldn't really be a bear, maybe a really big dog?!" Boeker said on Messenger. "And then it was very obvious it was a bear." The bruin's face and the way it ran gave it away, she said.

"He hopped a little like our puppy, who is 40 pounds at only six months," she said. The bear crossed the street at one point, and traffic slowed to let the large woodland creature pass.

"He looked like he wanted to climb a tree, but I think all the cars scared him," Boeker said.