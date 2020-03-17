Belleville diocese suspends all public Catholic Masses

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Diocese of Belleville has suspended all public Masses effective immediately.

The cancellation of those services will remain in effect until further notice, the Rev. Msgr. John T. Myler, spokesman for the diocese, said Tuesday.

The diocese oversees about 70,000 Catholics in the 28 southernmost counties in Illinois, along with 108 parishes and 29 schools.

Myler said a letter from Bishop Edward Braxton will be released Wednesday morning, and that it will provide more details about the closings, as well as information about issues such as weddings, funerals and confessions.

Myler added that churches will remain open for those who wish to go and pray.

The move comes in the wake of government orders banning gatherings of 50 or more people, as well as overall community steps taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On Sunday, St. Louis city and four surrounding counties — St. Louis and St. Charles in Missouri and Madison and St. Clair in Illinois — have issued orders that ban gatherings of 50 or more people.

On Monday, the Archdiocese of St. Louis suspended all public Masses in response to the coronavirus. The St. Louis archdiocese oversees more than 500,000 Catholics and 180 parishes.

• Read about retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.