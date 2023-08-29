ST. LOUIS — Belleville native Capt. Eleanor LeBeau was one of three U.S. Marines killed Sunday in an aircraft crash during a training exercise in northern Australia, the Marine Corps announced Tuesday.

LeBeau, 29, was piloting a Marine V-22B Osprey with 23 Marines on board when it crashed Sunday in a tropical forest on an island north of Darwin. The service members were taking part in Exercise Predators Run, a drill that includes the militaries of Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor.

LeBeau grew up in Belleville and graduated from Althoff Catholic High School in 2012 before attending Murray State University in Kentucky, according to school officials. She joined the Marines in August 2018 and became an Osprey pilot serving stints in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Hawaii, according to the Marines.

The others killed in the crash Sunday were Cpl. Spencer R. Collart, 21, from Arlington, Virginia, and Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, 37, from Jefferson, Colorado. Of the other 20 Marines on board, three remained in Royal Darwin Hospital on Tuesday, one in critical condition and two stable, a Marines statement said.

Up to 2,500 U.S. Marines have been based in Darwin for six months a year since 2012 as part of the U.S. military pivot to Asia to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

President Joe Biden said in a post to social media Tuesday: “Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of the Marines who lost their lives in this deadly crash,” Biden posted, referring to his wife Jill Biden. “We are praying for those who also suffered injuries.”

The Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter but during flight can tilt its propellers forward and cruise much faster like an airplane.

Before Sunday, there had been five fatal crashes of Marine Ospreys since 2012, causing a total of 16 deaths, according to the Associated Press.

Three Marines were killed when an Osprey plunged into the Coral Sea off Australia's northeast coast in 2017. The remaining 23 people on board were rescued.

LeBeau received the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon during her time with the service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

