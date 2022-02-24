Beware the slick spots: St. Louis-area roads will remain hazardous through early Friday

One last blast of wintry weather turned roadways into rinks throughout the St. Louis region as February limped closer to conclusion.

Several rounds of freezing rain, sleet and snow fell throughout much of Thursday and into the night, accompanied by temperatures that hovered in the 20s.

Although many businesses, schools and attractions opted to close for the day or shut down early, the combination of cold temperatures and precipitation proved hazardous on the roadways.

"You need to slow yourself down," said Cpl. Logan Bolton with the Missouri Highway Patrol during a Thursday afternoon media briefing on road conditions. "Go a speed that is reasonable for the roadway conditions, please."

With periods of freezing drizzle expected to continue through midnight, a Missouri Department of Transportation official warned that the Friday morning commute is likely to be tricky, even with crews continuing to treat the roads.

"The temperatures are going to drop severely," warned Bob Becker, the St. Louis district maintenance engineer for MoDOT. "There will be some slick spots tomorrow (Friday)."

Numerous crashes and slowdowns were reported throughout the region on Thursday, as most roads were at least partly covered in snow or ice. Bolton suggested drivers should stick to main roads as much as possible.

"Avoid side streets, secondary roadways," he said. "On those major roadways, try to avoid changing lanes. That slush is going to build up between those lanes."

A trouble spot for motorists early on Thursday was a water main break on South Lindbergh Boulevard, south of Interstate 55, as temperatures hovered in the low 20s.

There was some good news as the day continued. John Carney, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, said the heaviest precipitation had ended by about 5 p.m.

The high temperature on Friday was expected to hit about 35 degrees Fahrenheit, and it was going to keep rising into the first week of March, which begins Tuesday.

Saturday's high was forecast to be about 40 degrees, and by March 1, the high was expected to be about 57, with plenty of sunshine. Another bright spot is less than a month away: Spring begins March 20.

Thursday’s wintry weather was the third such system to pass through the St. Louis area in February. Early in the month, between 6 and 10 inches of snow fell in the area during a two-day period.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris and Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.