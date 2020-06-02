Bi-State gets $142.4 million CARES Act grant to support Metro Transit operations
Bi-State gets $142.4 million CARES Act grant to support Metro Transit operations

ST. LOUIS — Bi-State Development announced Tuesday it has been awarded a $142.4 million federal grant to support its operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Transit Administration grant is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. 

The funds will support operating costs, as well as pay for enhanced cleaning protocols on transit vehicles, obtain cleaning supplies, masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment.

Metro Transit ridership is currently down by more than 50 percent and local sales tax revenues that support transit are expected to drop by 20% because of the pandemic, Bi-State said. 

Information on the FTA’s apportionments and allocations of CARES Act funding can be found at transit.dot.gov/cares-act-apportionments.

