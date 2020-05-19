Bids over budget to fix Ladue's leaky police department roof

LADUE — The City Council postponed a vote Monday on a proposal to replace the police department roof.

Police chief Ken Andreski Jr. said the project budget included $105,000 for replacement of the police department roof and gutters.

After almost 19 years, the roof shows major signs of wear and is in need of repair, he said.

“There are areas where the roof has separated from gutters, and there is a known leak on the backside of the building after heavy rains,” he said. “We getting to point we are suffering damage during heavy rain — the roof looks like it has buckled in several areas, and, on the backside, is leaking into my and the captain's offices after rains.”

Three bids were submitted, and Heath Roofing's was the lowest at $126,729, which includes copper gutters, Andreski said.

Mayor Nancy Spewak suggested Andreski negotiate a change order with Heath, asking for aluminum gutters, “which will still be a nice look and likely get us to the budget price. Copper gutters are expensive, though they last for a long time.”

The council could vote on an amended contract at a special meeting before the next regularly-scheduled meeting set for June 16, she said.