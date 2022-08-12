Big Bend Road to reopen over I-44 Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Big Bend Road over Interstate 44 will reopen Monday, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

One lane on each side of the road will reopen first. Lanes to turn left onto I-44 will be reopened on Monday, as well, before evening traffic begins — and weather permitting, MoDOT said.

Construction on Big Bend Road will continue after the lanes reopen, including finishing work on sidewalks and the bridge's outside barrier wall.

The left lanes on both sides of I-44 near Big Bend Road will remain closed as MoDOT crews complete construction work. MoDOT estimates the project will be finished in November.

The stretch of Big Bend Road, which falls in both Kirkwood and Crestwood, has been under construction since the spring.

