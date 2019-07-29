Subscribe for 99¢
Massive sinkhole opens under Lindell near Forest Park

St. Louis city water division workers begin digging out a sinkhole near the intersection of Lindell and Union boulevards on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Lindell is closed in both directions between Kingshighway and Union as repairs are made to the street and broken water main. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

The sizable hole in the middle of Lindell Boulevard at Union Drive near Forest Park is going to be around for a while.

City officials now expect the intersection to be closed for two weeks or more while first the Metropolitan Sewer District and then the city’s street department make the necessary repairs.

“These repairs are going to take longer than we initially expected because of the severity of the impact to the sewers,” city director of operations Todd Waelterman said in a statement.

Compounding the problem was the discovery that a nearly 100-foot stretch of the sewer main would need to be rebuilt.

The flooding from last week’s rupture of a 30-inch water main affected the road, Forest Park and MetroLink, officials said. The water main break also led to a temporary boil advisory, which has since ended, for parts of south St. Louis.

3 O'Clock Stir e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Daniel Neman is a food writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments