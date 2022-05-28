Big travel delays expected at eastbound Interstate 44 near Eureka as MoDOT repairs bridge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — People driving on eastbound Interstate 44 at the Meramec River near Eureka should expect “significant traffic delays” as workers make emergency bridge expansion joint repairs, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced Saturday.

Crews expected to reopen the two right lanes of eastbound 44 by Sunday morning. They will then switch and close the left lane, which should be reopened by Wednesday morning.

MoDOT is urging drivers to consider alternate routes. Eastbound drivers can exit at Gray Summit and go east on Highway 11. They can also exit at Highway 109 in Eureka and then take 109 to Highway 100. Other options include Highways 30 and 21.

Drivers can also check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before heading out at http://traveler.modot.org/map/ or via their app.