ST. LOUIS — The tree-lined streets in one part of the Central West End provide an unlikely urban oasis for protected — even locally endangered — migratory bird species, according to local birdwatchers.
On Thursday, birdwatchers — or “birders” — who visit the spot, near the 4000 block of Olive Street, say they were shocked to discover some of the trees had been cut down, leaving at least one nest of four young black-crowned night herons exposed and vulnerable, on the ground.
By the afternoon, more than half a dozen concerned birders had gathered at the Westminster Place Apartments and Townhomes, and some scooped the young herons into a box, which they said was being taken to the Overland facility of the Wild Bird Rehabilitation nonprofit organization.
“What we’re going to do is stabilize these birds,” said Bryan Prather, explaining that they would be given fluids, sardines, and minnows.
Besides the handful of herons that were rescued, some worried that other occupied bird nests may have been among the fallen trees strewn on the ground.
“To say that one tree had one nest is unlikely because they nest in colonies,” said Miguel Acosta, an avid birder and photographer, pointing out that neighboring trees left standing had several active nests visible.
Other notable species found in the neighborhood are the great egret, snowy egret, and little blue heron, according to Rad Widmer, one of the birders at the scene.
“They’re all federally protected and the snowy egret is state endangered (in Missouri),” Widmer said. “Ideally, they should not cut down trees during nesting season, but you can’t trust tree cutters to know what they’re cutting down.”
“I wish the property manager would have done some research before doing this,” Acosta said. “They knew about this colony — it didn’t pop up overnight.”
The birders said that some local residents considered the birds nuisances, while others enjoyed them.
“They didn’t bother me,” said David Anderson, a resident of one of the adjacent units on Olive.
Broad Management Group, which oversees the Westminster Place apartments, could not be reached for comment Thursday.
The tree service contractor was not at the site Thursday afternoon when the birds were being rescued.