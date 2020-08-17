'Black Lives do matter, even after death': Billboards in historic, Black cemetery coming down after activist's fight

Bailey had hopes of reclaiming the cemetery but struggled to organize an effort large enough to clear the overgrown portion. The company he formed to own the cemetery, Amazing Grace Properties, owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes for the land.

Bailey, whose father is buried in the cemetery, did not respond Monday to a request for comment.

In a lengthy statement Monday, DDI Media said the company had sought a compromise to keep the billboards while supporting efforts to reclaim the cemetery. The billboards will be removed by Friday, the company said, after which it will maintain the parcel of land it owns.

“While we had hoped to be part of the solution to address the long-term future of the cemetery, we are not willing to go through ongoing and costly litigation to help. … Removing these structures will be difficult, but we will do so in a careful and respectful way to continue to honor the memories of those buried there.”

Brandon on Monday also thanked Hazel Erby, director of the St. Louis County’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, for her help in taking down the billboards.