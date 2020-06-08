Black men put on suits and ties to march against oppression in St. Louis, protests continue in Florissant

Later, Keithen Stallings, president of the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis, said the event went well. Krewson wasn't available, so the group talked with Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards, asking him about police recruitment and training practices. A few Collegiate 100 members voiced interest in becoming police officers and asked about ride-alongs, Stallings said.

“Sometimes there’s a culture gap,” Stallings said. “I think there just needs to be conversations about how to overcome some of those barriers with police officers so we can have the right ones in the street — ones that are going to do their job to the best of their ability without any type of bias. One of the reasons we have this situation right now is that some police have a military mindset like they’re going to war. That’s not how you should treat common everyday citizens. They have a mentality of 'seek and destroy.' That's not how it should be.”