Blanchette Memorial Bridge lane closures postponed

Updated Thursday afternoon to note the work has been delayed.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A partial closure of eastbound Interstate 70 across the Blanchette Memorial Bridge that was to begin Thursday night has been delayed, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Construction crews had been scheduled to begin applying an epoxy coating to the eastbound deck of the Missouri River bridge connecting St. Louis and St. Charles counties, MoDOT said.

The work was to take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and involve a series of lane closures over the next couple of weeks.

MoDOT officials blamed the delay on a combination of contractor equipment issues and the possibility of storms on Friday.

Dates for the rescheduled work had yet to be announced Thursday afternoon.

Rehabilitation of the eastbound span of the bridge was mostly completed in 2020, but the epoxy sealing had to be delayed at that time because of nationwide supply issues, MoDOT said.

A major rehabilitation of the westbound portion of the Blanchette Memorial Bridge was done in 2012.

