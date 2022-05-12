Blanchette Memorial Bridge lane closures postponed

Updated Thursday afternoon to note the work has been delayed.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A partial closure of eastbound Interstate 70 across the Blanchette Memorial Bridge that was to begin Thursday night has been delayed, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
Construction crews had been scheduled to begin applying an epoxy coating to the eastbound deck of the Missouri River bridge connecting St. Louis and St. Charles counties, MoDOT said.
The work was to take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and involve a series of lane closures over the next couple of weeks.
MoDOT officials blamed the delay on a combination of contractor equipment issues and the possibility of storms on Friday.
- Editorial: Alito's draft ruling is so self-contradictory that it calls court's judgment into question
- St. Louis’ AT&T tower sells for $4.1 million, a fraction of its previous sale
- Cardinals demote DeJong to Class AAA Memphis, set stage for Sosa's return
- Yep, yep, Yepez: Rookie delivers double that snaps ninth-inning tie, slingshots Cardinals to 3-2 win
- ‘Not good for St. Louis’: Air Force proposes slashing Boeing St. Louis’ F-15EX line
- Ikea loses bid to slash St. Louis taxes
- St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad resigns
- Hochman: Dear NHL — change the playoff format back to the traditional 1-8, 2-7, 3-6, 4-5 format
- With a 'different look' in lineup, O'Neill's bat makes noise on eve of arbitration hearing with Cardinals
- Alabama jail official who helped inmate escape is dead after shooting herself
- O'Neill loses arbitration case with Cardinals; Walsh up, Whitley down
- Gordo: Shipping DeJong to Memphis would be a drastic measure
- Mother, wife, lawyer: Erin Hawley calls the fight to overturn Roe ‘the project of a lifetime’
- Steve Goedeker says his old company trashed his superstore
- Hummel: Juan Yepez is going to be here a while
Dates for the rescheduled work had yet to be announced Thursday afternoon.
Rehabilitation of the eastbound span of the bridge was mostly completed in 2020, but the epoxy sealing had to be delayed at that time because of nationwide supply issues, MoDOT said.
A major rehabilitation of the westbound portion of the Blanchette Memorial Bridge was done in 2012.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!