Blitzkrieg on the Riverfront: See what had to be cleared before they built the Arch

He organized the Pageant and Masque in 1914, a celebration of St. Louis' 150th anniversary that filled Forest Park with eager crowds. He helped organize the City Plan Commission in 1916 and promoted completion of the Municipal (now MacArthur) Bridge.

In 1915, St. Louis voters turned down his idea for a grand mall along Market Street from downtown to Grand Boulevard. But nothing stopped him from trying.

"There is always more work to be done," he said.

Thirty years of talk about riverfront renewal gathered steam during the Depression as a way to create jobs. Smith is the one who suggested making it a memorial to westward expansion. He would lead the Memorial Association for nearly four decades.

Along the way, he still found time to help create the system of appointing St. Louis judges in 1940 and the city civil service system two years later. When Saarinen's arch design was chosen in 1948, Smith was his unassuming self. "You have made this possible," he told the gathering.

Smith died on April 2, 1951, at age 77. He was stricken while walking from his Central West End home to catch a bus downtown.