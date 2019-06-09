Blake Johnson runs through a fire hose shower provided by St. Louis Fire Department Engine 9 outside the Market Street watch party before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Nick Pavlovits Jr., right, plays catch using a hockey puck with his father Nick Pavlovits Sr. before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 9, 2019 outside the Enterprise Center. "We did this before the Winter Classic and figured why not," said Pavlovits Sr. on playing catch with the puck. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Eight year-old Jansen Smith, left, waves a Blues flag with Jorgi Polezogopoulos, 8, in front of the statue of Hall of Famer Al MacInnis, before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals, on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Jansen and Jorgi play on the St. Peterson Spirit hockey team together. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Blake Johnson runs through a fire hose shower provided by St. Louis Fire Department Engine 9 outside the Market Street watch party before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Nick Pavlovits Jr., right, plays catch using a hockey puck with his father Nick Pavlovits Sr. before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 9, 2019 outside the Enterprise Center. "We did this before the Winter Classic and figured why not," said Pavlovits Sr. on playing catch with the puck. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Eight year-old Jansen Smith, left, waves a Blues flag with Jorgi Polezogopoulos, 8, in front of the statue of Hall of Famer Al MacInnis, before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals, on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Jansen and Jorgi play on the St. Peterson Spirit hockey team together. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Friends Michael Tebbe, 33; Kyle Fuehne, 34; and Ed Monken, 35 drove about an hour to the party from the Carlyle, Ill., area.
Tebbe, with his beard dyed blue and vintage Blues jersey, remembers seeing his first Blues game in the old St. Louis Arena. Brett Hull scored a hat trick against the Dallas Stars.
“That kind of stuff hooks you as a 6-year-old,” he said. “It's just part of my life.”
He and his friends couldn't miss a chance to experience a win firsthand, Tebbe said as music blared from the speakers. “It's history.”
Nick Sabourin, 65, left retirement in Cocoa Beach, Fla., to return to his hometown for the party. He's been in St. Louis all week, hoping for a happy ending.
“It would be good for the whole city,” Sabourin said after having someone take his picture with a Stanley Cup sign. “We've had a lot of good times with the Cardinals. It's time for the Blues. It's their time.”
Brock Shults, 32, and his wife, Amanda Shults, 30, moved to Kansas City from Chesterfield six years ago and had to return to St. Louis in hopes of celebrating side-by-side with other fans.
Strangers stopped to take a picture with Brock Shults, who shaved his hair into a short mohawk, and dyed it and his beard blue and yellow.