UPDATES with area reaching capacity, then officials removing barricades to allow more in.

With sunny skies and their team just one win away from winning the Stanley Cup, thousands of St. Louis Blues fans filled Memorial Plaza downtown with hopes of a celebration at home.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, an announcer congratulated the crowd on the turn-out, about 30,000 people, with long lines still to get in and even longer lines for the beer tents.

About an hour later, officials announced the area had reached capacity. But officials eventually removed the barriers at entrances, allowing everyone in.

Neighbors Matt Warren, 42, and Matt Tarticchio, 36, from Fenton, came to the massive watch party for Game 6 with their spouses and each of their three pre-teen children.

“We wanted to come and soak up the atmosphere,” said Warren as his kids drank lemonade and ate fare from the food trucks. “We don't have tickets, but it doesn't get any better than this.”

They were amazed at the crowd of people walking around and covering the grass with chairs and blankets around two large projector screens and entertainment stage.

“I wanted my kids to experience the atmosphere. I've been waiting 33 years for this, and I want them to experience what it means,” Tarticchio said.

Friends Michael Tebbe, 33; Kyle Fuehne, 34; and Ed Monken, 35 drove about an hour to the party from the Carlyle, Ill., area.

Tebbe, with his beard dyed blue and vintage Blues jersey, remembers seeing his first Blues game in the old St. Louis Arena. Brett Hull scored a hat trick against the Dallas Stars.

“That kind of stuff hooks you as a 6-year-old,” he said. “It's just part of my life.”

He and his friends couldn't miss a chance to experience a win firsthand, Tebbe said as music blared from the speakers. “It's history.”

Nick Sabourin, 65, left retirement in Cocoa Beach, Fla., to return to his hometown for the party. He's been in St. Louis all week, hoping for a happy ending.

“It would be good for the whole city,” Sabourin said after having someone take his picture with a Stanley Cup sign. “We've had a lot of good times with the Cardinals. It's time for the Blues. It's their time.”

Brock Shults, 32, and his wife, Amanda Shults, 30, moved to Kansas City from Chesterfield six years ago and had to return to St. Louis in hopes of celebrating side-by-side with other fans.

Strangers stopped to take a picture with Brock Shults, who shaved his hair into a short mohawk, and dyed it and his beard blue and yellow.

“I want to be here with the fans who've been waiting for a long time, who couldn't afford tickets,” he said. “The gritty fans.”

Brock Shults said he's hoping for a perfect ending to what's been a Cinderella story for the Blues.

“You can't end the story any better than to win the Stanley Cup at home,” he said.

Michele Munz is a health reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

