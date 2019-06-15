When you've waited 52 years for a Stanley Cup, what's several hours of braving thunderstorms to stake out a coveted patch of downtown sidewalk or Arch grounds grass?
"This is the biggest party St. Louis has ever seen," said Randy Sapienza, 36, who was below the Arch, , estimating that the crowd on hand was larger than when the Cardinals won the World Series in 2011. He said the attendance was a testament to the hunger and passion of area fans, describing St. Louis as a "great hockey town" filled with "diehards."
For Dan Munson, losing a night of sleep was not too big a sacrifice to get his 5-year-old son a front-row seat to history.
Munson, of O'Fallon Mo., had planned to arrive downtown at the crack of dawn Saturday when he heard on the 10 p.m. news that the best spots in Kiener Plaza were already filled.
So he headed down and staked his claim on the sidewalk in front of Stifel Theatre at 11 p.m. Friday.
He just had a chair. As the night wore on, he said, a tent would pop up here and there on the sidewalk.
By 3 a.m., Bob Pinkley had arrived from Crystal City with his crew of 15 others. His group grew under their pop-up tent until he was joined by 30 by 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
"We wanted to make sure we were on the front row to see the guys who won the cup," said Pinkley, 52. "I've been waiting my whole life for this cup."
By the time the parade started, the route and rally site under the Arch were packed with people.
Mark Robinson, of Kirkwood, got to the Arch grounds at 8 a.m. Saturday with this wife Susan.
"We want to be a part of it because I've been a Blues fan my whole life," Mark Robinson said. "We're also here to represent our kids who live out of state and expect us to be here. And we can send them pictures."
Robinson said the parade atmosphere was an extension of the watch parties — a shared experience.
"There was absolutely this sort of collective bond, where you were hugging people you didn't even know," he said of the playoff games. He added it was common to see older fans tearing up after the win, but said he could sense that younger people were also experiencing something they would remember "for the rest of their lives."
Some crowding the Arch grounds said they felt a civic obligation to be there.
"If you live here, you should be here," said Katie Reasor, of St. Louis.
Jaimin Chung, 44, and his son Thomas, 9, came downtown from Ballwin. The family moved to the area a few years ago from San Diego, but still wanted to participate in the "historical event."
"It's our first time here, so we don't know where we are," Jaimin Chung said as he and his son sat on top a stone wall at Kiener Plaza, his son nearby with a Blues flag and a horn.
For the lucky people near the stage below the Arch, the view of the crowd stretching in the other direction, uphill toward the Old Courthouse, provided perhaps an even more impressive sight.
"It's amazing to look out and see all this blue," said David Lawrence, 37, who works in security at Enterprise Center, but wasn't needed today. He said seeing the cup come to St. Louis was a "dream come true."
Elsewhere, the seafoam green suit that Brandon Breault wore to the parade as he walked from his home in Lafayette Square was a little hot despite the cooler than usual temperature Saturday.
But it was totally worth it.
Breault, 32, wore it in honor of his dad, the suit's original owner, and the mark the last time the Blues were in the Stanley Cup Final.
"It's been 50 years. It just made sense," said Breault. "It's 100% DuPont Dacron double knit polyester."
His friend Tyler Hamm, 26, of St. Peters, adopted a more traditional approach in a grey Stanley Cup champions T-shirt, but was no less enthusiastic.
"Once they got into the playoffs, it felt like it was meant to be," he said.
Andi Bauman already got to cheer the blues up close when they returned from Boston. Bauman, 39, works as a weather observer at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Even though there were just a few employees there, "it was loud even with just a few of us cheering them off the plane," she said.
Bauman, of Oakville, was at the parade with her daughter Emily, 12, and niece Ava Bauman , 12, to see their hometown hero Pat Maroon.
"It doesn't feel real," Andi Bauman said.
Blues jersey and flags were visible along the route; chants filled the air in some places: "We got the cup! We got the cup!"
"I wanted to see them win one in my lifetime, and I got it," said Kerri Weston, 44, of St. Charles. The pharmacist was at the parade even though she has a night shift to work.
Others were spoiled young.
"They were able to adopt them really quickly," said Bill Jansen, 33, of his daughters Mady, 8, and Sophie, 6. The family recently moved here from Ohio.
Rhonda Rizzo, 55, fell in love the with Blues about the same time she fell in love with her husband Jim Rizzo, 52. He took her to her first Blues game when they started dating in the 1980s, and she has been a fan since.
The Rizzos were at the start of the parade route across from Union Station with about a dozen friends from Webster Groves.
Jim Rizzo, in yellow shorts, a Blues shirt and cap, held a Blues thermal cup. He stood on a rock. "It's just exciting," he said. "St. Louis is always getting a bad rap for stuff."
"This makes us proud to be in St. Louis," said his friend Vikki Sanders.
"The whole city has come together," said Mary Taylor Endsley, 24, of St. Louis, who was unswayed by more than 50 people in line in front of her, waiting to use the portable bathrooms.