Subscribe for 99¢
The Cup comes home

Alexander Steen hoists the Stanley Cup over his head after disembarking the plane on Thursday, June 13, 2019 as the team arrives home from Boston at Lambert International Airport. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

The parade to honor the champion St. Louis Blues is set for noon Saturday.

It will start at 18th and Market streets and end at Broadway and Market Street.

A rally will follow at the Gateway Arch.

The St. Louis Blues tweeted the information.

Tags

Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Breaking News e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments