The parade to honor the champion St. Louis Blues is set for noon Saturday.
It will start at 18th and Market streets and end at Broadway and Market Street.
A rally will follow at the Gateway Arch.
The St. Louis Blues tweeted the information.
Your #stlblues are champions!!! Celebrate with us Saturday at the 2019 Blues Championship Parade & Rally!— St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) June 13, 2019
The parade will start at noon at 18th St. & Market St., and end at Broadway & Market St. The rally will take place after at the Gateway Arch.
More details to come. pic.twitter.com/zHu7lzT6XR