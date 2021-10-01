 Skip to main content
Body found floating in Mississippi River near Monroe County
Body found floating in Mississippi River near Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY — A body was found floating on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River in rural Monroe County on Friday, authorities said.

A fisherman reported spotting what appeared to be the body of a man floating in the river about 9:45 a.m. near Levee and Mitchie roads, the Monroe County Sheriff's Department said.

Because of the low level of the river, deputies had to use all-terrain vehicles, assisted by area residents, to reach the body, Monroe County sheriff's Sgt. Justin Biggs said. 

The Monroe County coroner and Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation. No other details were available.

News