 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Body found on Meramec River near Arnold

  • 0

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Authorities were investigating human remains found on the Meramec River in Jefferson County, police announced Monday night.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office got a call about 4 p.m. from a boater who found the body of an adult near a large bend in the river, said Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the department.

He said the area, close to Cecos Lane near Arnold, was not easily accessible by land, and investigators went to the site by boat. Several agencies responded to the scene, including St. Louis County detectives.

A positive identification — and even a gender — of the body were not immediately available, because of its condition, Bissell said.

"That’s going to take a while longer," said Bissell. "Apparently this person has been in the water for quite some time."

Bissell said there were "no obvious signs of trauma to the victim."

Police released no further details.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News