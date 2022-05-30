Body found on Meramec River near Arnold

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Authorities were investigating human remains found on the Meramec River in Jefferson County, police announced Monday night.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office got a call about 4 p.m. from a boater who found the body of an adult near a large bend in the river, said Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the department.

He said the area, close to Cecos Lane near Arnold, was not easily accessible by land, and investigators went to the site by boat. Several agencies responded to the scene, including St. Louis County detectives.

A positive identification — and even a gender — of the body were not immediately available, because of its condition, Bissell said.

"That’s going to take a while longer," said Bissell. "Apparently this person has been in the water for quite some time."

Bissell said there were "no obvious signs of trauma to the victim."

Police released no further details.

