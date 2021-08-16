Body recovered in Creve Coeur Lake after 911 call of possible drowning

Family of a man who jumped out of an inflatable boat and drowned console each other after firefighters recovered his body at Creve Coeur Lake on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Two of the other men in the boat went in the water to try and help the man who jumped in but they were unable to save him. A friend of the man who drowned said he was not a good swimmer. A little after 9 p.m. firefighters located the deceased man's body in the water. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
People gather along the shoreline at Creve Coeur Lake and watch as firefighters launch a boat to assist with the search for a man who jumped out of a small inflatable boat while out on the water with friends and family on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Two of the other men in the boat went in the water to try and help the man who jumped in but they were unable to save him. A friend said the man who drowned was not a good swimmer. A little after 9 p.m. firefighters located the deceased man's body in the water. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Pattonville firefighters use a boat to assist with the search for a man who jump out of a small inflatable boat while out on the water with friends and family on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Two of the other men in the boat went in the water to try and help the man who jumped in but they were unable to save him. A friend said the man who drowned was not a good swimmer. A little after 9 p.m. firefighters located the deceased man's body in the water. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Firefighters search the water at Creve Coeur Lake for a man who jumped out of a small inflatable boat while out on the water with friends and family on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Two of the other men in the boat went in the water to try and help the man who jumped in but they were unable to save him. A friend said the man who drowned was not a good swimmer. A little after 9 p.m. firefighters located the deceased man's body in the water. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A body was recovered from Creve Coeur Lake around 9 p.m. after a search by multiple rescue agencies for a man who had fallen into the water a short time earlier.
At least five rescue agencies responded to a 911 call for a possible drowning sometime before 8 p.m.
A man, reportedly about 36 years old, had been in an inflatable watercraft with two other men and a woman when he ended up in the water, said Pattonville Fire Protection District Chief Jim Usry.
Some of his companions attempted to reach him, but the man was not a strong swimmer and was not wearing a personal flotation device, Usry said.
During the rescue, at least 16 rescue personnel were in the water as part of the search, and a drone and multiple rescue boats also were being used, Usry said. The water was about 10 feet deep where the group was boating, he added.
