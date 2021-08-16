Body recovered in Creve Coeur Lake after 911 call of possible drowning

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A body was recovered from Creve Coeur Lake around 9 p.m. after a search by multiple rescue agencies for a man who had fallen into the water a short time earlier.

At least five rescue agencies responded to a 911 call for a possible drowning sometime before 8 p.m.

A man, reportedly about 36 years old, had been in an inflatable watercraft with two other men and a woman when he ended up in the water, said Pattonville Fire Protection District Chief Jim Usry.

Some of his companions attempted to reach him, but the man was not a strong swimmer and was not wearing a personal flotation device, Usry said.

During the rescue, at least 16 rescue personnel were in the water as part of the search, and a drone and multiple rescue boats also were being used, Usry said. The water was about 10 feet deep where the group was boating, he added.