Body recovered in Creve Coeur Lake after 911 call of possible drowning
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A body was recovered from Creve Coeur Lake around 9 p.m. after a search by multiple rescue agencies for a man who had fallen into the water a short time earlier.

At least five rescue agencies responded to a 911 call for a possible drowning sometime before 8 p.m.

A man, reportedly about 36 years old, had been in an inflatable watercraft with two other men and a woman when he ended up in the water, said Pattonville Fire Protection District Chief Jim Usry.

Some of his companions attempted to reach him, but the man was not a strong swimmer and was not wearing a personal flotation device, Usry said.

During the rescue, at least 16 rescue personnel were in the water as part of the search, and a drone and multiple rescue boats also were being used, Usry said. The water was about 10 feet deep where the group was boating, he added.

Jim Usry Chief of Pattonville Fire Department gives an update on the search for a man in Creve Coeur Lake. The man’s body was recovered in the lake a short time later.
