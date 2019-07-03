A broken water main in the Overland area has been fixed, and Missouri American Water hopes to lift a boil advisory there soon.
Customers in a part of Overland have been urged since Monday to boil tap water before drinking and cooking. The break caused pressure to drop below a regulatory threshold.
The water main that broke is at Lindbergh Boulevard and Oak Forest Parkway Court. During the repairs, water was cut off to some residents nearby.
On Wednesday, company spokesman Brian Russell said the break was repaired and water was back on for everyone. Water samples are being tested. Those tests should be complete by early Thursday, and the company expects to alert customers then that the boil advisory is lifted.
The company's website includes a link to a new mapping tool that customers can use to see if their residence is affected. Russell urged customers to make sure the water company has up-to-date contact information and that customers specify how they want to be notified about water issues.