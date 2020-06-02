Boil advisory in place for parts of St. Charles County
0 comments

Boil advisory in place for parts of St. Charles County

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
salted boiling water

salted boiling water

 Artur GOLBERT

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Missouri American Water has issued a boil advisory for parts of St. Charles County, including municipalities in Cottleville, Weldon Spring, unincorporated St. Charles County and O'Fallon, Mo. 

The advisory is related to a water main break in downtown Cottleville, at Highway N and Chestnut Street, which resulted in low water pressure. 

About 5,600 Missouri American Water customers are affected. 

Tap water during the advisory is safe for washing, bathing and other non-consumable uses, but any water used for consumption should first be boiled for three minutes.  

Boil advisories typically last for 24 hours, according to a Missouri American Water news release, but there is no set timeline for this advisory to be lifted. 

St. Charles County Boil Advisory

The highlighted portion is the part of St. Charles County for which the boil advisory applies. 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports