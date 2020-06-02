Boil advisory in place for parts of St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Missouri American Water has issued a boil advisory for parts of St. Charles County, including municipalities in Cottleville, Weldon Spring, unincorporated St. Charles County and O'Fallon, Mo.

The advisory is related to a water main break in downtown Cottleville, at Highway N and Chestnut Street, which resulted in low water pressure.

About 5,600 Missouri American Water customers are affected.

Tap water during the advisory is safe for washing, bathing and other non-consumable uses, but any water used for consumption should first be boiled for three minutes.

Boil advisories typically last for 24 hours, according to a Missouri American Water news release, but there is no set timeline for this advisory to be lifted.

