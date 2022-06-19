Boil advisory lifted for parts of north, south St. Louis after test results return

Updated at 7:45 p.m. Sunday to reflect the order has been lifted.

ST. LOUIS — A boil order issued Saturday afternoon by the St. Louis City Water Division was lifted Sunday evening as test results showed water in the affected areas is safe to consume.

Residents in parts of north and south St. Louis had been advised to boil water before using it for cooking, drinking or brushing teeth.

The areas covered by the boil water advisory included:

• the area from Kingshighway west to the city limits, and Page to Natural Bridge;

• the area north of Arsenal to Oakland, between Kingshighway and west to the city limit, and south of Arsenal to Chippewa between Kingshighway and Hampton.

Officials had ordered the advisory because of low water pressure after a water treatment plant lost power.

The water division must test samples to determine when it is safe to lift such a boil advisory. Results from those tests came back Sunday, allowing the officials to lift the advisory at 6:30 p.m.

