Missouri American Water lifted a boil advisory Tuesday morning for customers in parts of St. Louis County.
The boil order was issued Sunday night for some or all residents of Bel-Nor, Bel-Ridge, Breckenridge Hills, Charlack, Hanley Hills, Overland, St. John, Sycamore Hills, Vinita Park and Woodson Terrace.
Residents were asked to boil their water for three minutes before drinking or cooking. A 20-inch water main broke, leading to a drop in pressure in the system, according to a Missouri American Water advisory issued Sunday night.
In a press release issued after 6 a.m. Tuesday, Missouri American Water said residents were being notified by phone that the boil advisory was lifted. Tests found the water was safe for consumption, the company said.
The area affected was roughly from Page Avenue to the south, Edmundson Road and Wengler Road to the west, Natural Bridge Road to the north and the Vinita Park municipal limits to the east.