Boil advisory lifted for parts of St. Charles County

UPDATED at 7:45 a.m. Thursday with boil advisory lifted

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Missouri American Water has lifted a boil advisory for parts of St. Charles County, including Cottleville, Weldon Spring, unincorporated St. Charles County and O'Fallon, Mo.

The advisory was issued Tuesday and lifted at 6 a.m. Thursday.

The advisory was related to a water main break in downtown Cottleville, at Highway N and Chestnut Street, which resulted in low water pressure.

On Thursday, Missouri American Water said tests found that the water was safe to drink now.

About 5,600 Missouri American Water customers were affected.

Tap water during the advisory was said to be safe for washing, bathing and other non-consumable uses, but any water used for consumption was supposed to be boiled first for three minutes.

