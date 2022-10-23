Boil advisory prompts school closures in Festus

ST. LOUIS — A boil order prompted Festus R-VI School District to cancel all Monday classes.

The Festus Water and Sewer department issued the boil order Saturday evening after a contractor struck a water main on South Mill Street, creating a major break, according to city officials.

The school district announced about 1:30 p.m. Sunday that it would cancel school Monday.

The school district said in a statement that city officials expect the order to remain in effect for at least another day pending water test results.

The district said the closure was cause by a lack of adequate water for drinking, cleaning and preparing meals.

"The health of our students and staff is our top priority and believe this is the best course of action," the district said in its announcement. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

Missouri Department of Natural Resources advice for boil orders includes:

Water should be boiled for at least three minutes before using for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Ice cubes from a household automatic ice maker should be discarded.

Dishes and food surfaces can be cleaned by soaking for at least a minute in tap water with 1 teaspoon of unscented house hold bleach per gallon of water.