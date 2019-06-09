Missouri American Water customers in parts of St. Louis County are being advised to boil their water before drinking it.
The boil order issued Sunday night affects some or all residents of Bel-Nor, Bel-Ridge, Breckenridge Hills, Charlack, Hanley Hills, Overland, St. John, Sycamore Hills, Vinita Park and Woodson Terrace.
Residents are asked to boil their water for three minutes before consumption until further notice.
A 20-inch water main broke, leading to a drop in pressure in the system, according to a Missouri American Water advisory issued Sunday night.
The area affected is roughly from Page Avenue to the south, Edmundson Road and Wengler Road to the west, Natural Bridge Road to the north and the Vinita Park municipal limits to the east.