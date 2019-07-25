ST. LOUIS — The city water division issued a precautionary boil advisory Thursday afternoon that will last at least 24 hours for parts of south St. Louis.
The area under the advisory is roughly bordered by McCausland Avenue, Oakland Avenue, Kingshighway Boulevard and Chippewa Street south of Forest Park.
A water main break in the area caused water levels to drop, according to the water division. The division had not detected any contamination to the water supply, but asked residents to boil water as a precaution, according to a division statement issued Thursday afternoon.
The division is performing water quality tests that will take 24 hours to complete. When the test results are in, the division will decide whether to lift the advisory.
According to the water district, residents in the affected area should
- Boil water for three minutes prior to use for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth. Water for bathing does not need to be boiled, but supervision of children in the bath is necessary to make sure it's not ingested. Buying bottled water is an alternative.
- Let water cool sufficiently before drinking.
- Do not use ice from an automatic ice machine, but remake with cubes made with bottled water or water that has been boiled.
- Disinfect dishes and items that contact food by immersing them in a mix of water and one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon.
For more information on the boil advisory visit www.stlwater.com.