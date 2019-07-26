ST. LOUIS — The city water division has rescinded a boil advisory for parts of south St. Louis.
The area no longer under the advisory is roughly bordered by McCausland Avenue, Oakland Avenue, Kingshighway Boulevard and Chippewa Street, south of Forest Park.
A water main break in the area on Thursday caused water levels to drop, according to the water division. The division had not detected any contamination to the water supply, but asked residents to boil water as a precaution, according to a division statement issued Thursday afternoon.
The division posted a notice online Friday saying that water quality tests confirmed the water is safe for consumption.