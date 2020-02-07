You are the owner of this article.
Boil water advisory lifted for all areas of St. Charles city
Boil water advisory lifted for all areas of St. Charles city

boil water

The city of St. Charles issued a boil water notice for this area on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, after a water main break. Image courtesy of the city of St. Charles.

UPDATED at 9:15 a.m. Friday with advisory being lifted.

ST. CHARLES — Officials on Friday lifted a boil water advisory for all parts of St. Charles city that had been affected by a water main break.

The advisory was first issued Tuesday and was the result of a main break at a construction site near the Elm Point Water Treatment Plant, officials said. View an updated map of the affected area here.

Several neighborhoods in the city and St. Charles County had been affected by the break. Officials had narrowed the advisory on Thursday to homes facing Elm Street between Old Elm and Elmhurst. Ken Drive and Edgewood Drive were still in a precautionary boil advisory until officials lifted the notice Friday.

