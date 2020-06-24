You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Boil water advisory lifted for Maryland Heights, surrounding areas
0 comments

Boil water advisory lifted for Maryland Heights, surrounding areas

Subscribe: $20 for the rest of 2020

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A boil water advisory that took effect two days ago has been lifted for parts of St. Louis County that include and are near Maryland Heights, according to a news release Wednesday.

Residents were advised Monday to boil water for three minutes prior to use due to a broken water main. The water now is safe to drink without boiling, Maryland Heights officials announced Wednesday.

The communities that were included in the advisory were parts of Maryland Heights, Bridgeton, Overland, Vinita Park, Normandy, Charlack, Hanley Hills, Pagedale, Greendale, Bellerive, Pasadena Hills, Berkeley, Woodson Terrace, Edmundson, Breckenridge Hills and St. Ann.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports