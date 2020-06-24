Boil water advisory lifted for Maryland Heights, surrounding areas

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A boil water advisory that took effect two days ago has been lifted for parts of St. Louis County that include and are near Maryland Heights, according to a news release Wednesday.

Residents were advised Monday to boil water for three minutes prior to use due to a broken water main. The water now is safe to drink without boiling, Maryland Heights officials announced Wednesday.

The communities that were included in the advisory were parts of Maryland Heights, Bridgeton, Overland, Vinita Park, Normandy, Charlack, Hanley Hills, Pagedale, Greendale, Bellerive, Pasadena Hills, Berkeley, Woodson Terrace, Edmundson, Breckenridge Hills and St. Ann.

