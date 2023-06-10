ST. LOUIS — A precautionary boil advisory was lifted Saturday afternoon for several neighborhoods in south St. Louis, the day after a water main break impacted their water service.

A 20-inch water main broke around 11:30 a.m. Friday near Lansdowne Avenue and Chippewa Street, filling surrounding streets with water.

Some nearby residents lost water service, and more than half-a-dozen neighborhoods experienced low water pressure.

The St. Louis Water Division did not detect any contamination in the water, but had asked customers in the neighborhoods to boil their water as a precaution before using it for drinking or cooking.

The results of water quality samples completed Saturday afternoon confirmed the water is safe for consumption, city officials said.

Water service was also fully restored to customers, and repairs were expected to be completed by Saturday evening.

The water main break comes less than a month after a broken water main shut down sections of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in both directions.

An aldermanic committee voted Wednesday to advance a plan to increase water rates 40% in the next fiscal year to update aging infrastructure.

Nick Desideri, the communications director for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, said Friday’s break demonstrates the need of the rate hike.

“With more than 60 water main breaks since October 2022, it's absolutely clear that the city can no longer kick the can down the road,” Desideri said.