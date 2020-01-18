Bone-chilling cold coming to St. Louis after the ice and sleet mostly miss

If the weather is a game of dodge ball, St. Louis avoided the sleet and ice predicted for Friday. But it looks like the bone-chilling cold will make a direct hit starting Saturday afternoon.

Morning temperatures were in the 40s around the region with the National Weather Service saying they would drop below freezing, about 28 degrees, by 5 p.m. with a western wind gusting up to 32 mph.

Things will turn downright frigid Saturday night with a low of 13 and the wind shifting to the northwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunshine could return Sunday, but don't let it fool you: the high will be near 22 with the wind continuing from the northwest and gusts of about 20 mph.

Sunday night should be partly cloudy with a low of around 10 and continued cold on Monday with a high near 20.

Conditions will warm up a little for Tuesday, after Monday night lows again around 13 degrees and a high near 33 on Tuesday with sunny skies.

The predicted wintry mix of snow, sleet and ice for Friday mostly stayed liquid. St. Louis recorded 1.51 inches of precipitation - mostly rain - in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. Chesterfield had 1.58 inches and Belleville reported 1.69 inches.

