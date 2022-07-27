Both sides of I-44 to shut down at Big Bend Road overnight Friday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Both sides of Interstate 44 at Big Bend Road will be shut down overnight Friday to accommodate the placing of concrete for the deck of the Big Bend bridge under construction, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced.

MoDOT said crews will close the eastbound lanes from 8 to 9 p.m. and the westbound lanes between midnight and 1 a.m. Saturday.

Three of the four eastbound lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Saturday and three of the four westbound lanes by noon Saturday.

During the closure, traffic will be routed off and back on to the highway via exit and entrance ramps but MoDOT says motorists can expect much slower travel times.

One I-44 lane in each direction in the area will remain closed through August.