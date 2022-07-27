 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Both sides of I-44 to shut down at Big Bend Road overnight Friday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY  — Both sides of Interstate 44 at Big Bend Road will be shut down overnight Friday to accommodate the placing of concrete for the deck of the Big Bend bridge under construction, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced.

MoDOT said crews will close the eastbound lanes from 8 to 9 p.m. and the westbound lanes between midnight and 1 a.m. Saturday. 

Three of the four eastbound lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Saturday and three of the four westbound lanes by noon Saturday.

During the closure, traffic will be routed off and back on to the highway via exit and entrance ramps but MoDOT says motorists can expect much slower travel times.

One I-44 lane in each direction in the area will remain closed through August.

Man arrives in St. Louis after retracing Buffalo Soldiers’ 1,900-mile trek made in 1897

Man arrives in St. Louis after retracing Buffalo Soldiers’ 1,900-mile trek made in 1897

On Saturday at 3:14 p.m., Erick Cedeño arrived on his bicycle in St. Louis to a crowd of about 50 people at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park, 5700 Lindell Blvd., after riding 1,900 miles. His journey paid tribute to the same bicycle route taken 125 years ago by a group of Black U.S. Army soldiers known as the Buffalo Soldiers Bicycle Corps of the 25th Infrantry.

