Bow-wow! Humane Society takes in nearly 100 dogs rescued from breeder

ST. LOUIS — There were shelties, Yorkies and border collies, adults dogs and many, many puppies — in all, 97 dogs rescued from a rural Missouri breeding facility were carried into the Humane Society of Missouri's location in St. Louis on Tuesday.
The dogs were rescued from a breeder operating in Urbana, a town in southwest Missouri. Laurie Lund was previously licensed to operate Cridder Creek Kennel, but has been banned by the Hickory County Circuit Court from being a commercial dog breeder. The dogs were seized by the Humane Society in an operation conducted with officials from the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the state attorney general.
The dogs have been subjected to "severe neglect," Humane Society President Kathy Warnick said in a statement. The dogs were held in kennels that were too small, and many weren't able to run around outside, Humane Society staff said.
Upon arrival, the dogs were examined by a veterinarian. The dogs eventually will be available for adoption, but there's no set timeline; each dog will be available for a new home on a case-by-case basis, staff said.
The Humane Society is now asking for donations of blankets, newspaper, dog toys and dog beds.
More kids like Adrian James, who turns 3 next month, are ending up in the hospital with COVID-19 as cases in children under the age of 18 surge.
1 of 5
Aaron Jones, who oversees animal care for the Humane Society of Missouri, gets an affectionate greeting from one of the rescued dogs that arrived Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the organization's Macklind Avenue location.
From left, vet tech Haley Patterson, investigator Alyssa Norsworthy and vet tech Kelly Limberg check out one of the 97 dogs that arrived Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Humane Society of Missouri's Macklind Avenue location.