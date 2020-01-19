Boy, 14, fatally shot in the chest in in St. Louis Saturday
Updated at 12:25 p.m. Sunday with identification of victim.

ST. LOUIS — Police identified a victim who was was fatally shot in north St. Louis Saturday night as Timothy Lucas, 14.

Lucas, who lived in Washington Park, was shot in the chest at North Broadway and Halls Ferry Road about 6:15 p.m., police said, and died about an hour later at a hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 314-444-5371, or to make an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Coverage of children who died in the St. Louis area in 2019

These are the local incidents of homicide or neglect involving children, based on Post-Dispatch reporting. This list doesn't include children killed in car accidents (unless a criminal charge was filed) or incidents not being investigated by homicide detectives.

June 9: Kennedi Powell, 3, shot
Local

June 9: Kennedi Powell, 3, shot

Kennedi Powell and her neighborhood friends had just swarmed her father’s car for a piece of pizza Sunday evening when a white car drove past,…

May 23: Kristina Curry, 16, shot
Local

May 23: Kristina Curry, 16, shot

Kristina Curry, 16, was found dead just before 5 a.m. Thursday on a rear parking lot at Roosevelt High School at 3230 Hartford Street, police said. 

April 30: Kayden Johnson, 2, shot
Local

April 30: Kayden Johnson, 2, shot

Kayden Johnson, 2, and his mother Trina’ty Riley, 18, were found dead with gunshot wounds shortly before midnight in their home in the 5900 bl…

 

