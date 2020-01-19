Boy, 14, fatally shot in the chest in St. Louis Saturday

Updated at 12:25 p.m. Sunday with identification of victim.

ST. LOUIS — Police identified a victim who was was fatally shot in north St. Louis Saturday night as Timothy Lucas, 14.

Lucas, who lived in Washington Park, was shot in the chest at North Broadway and Halls Ferry Road about 6:15 p.m., police said, and died about an hour later at a hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 314-444-5371, or to make an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.