Brace for delays this afternoon on eastbound I-270 in north St. Louis County

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Crews will close one lane of eastbound Interstate 270 just after the Lindbergh Boulevard exit to make emergency pavement repairs. The closing will narrow the interstate to two lanes in this area.

Drivers should expect longer than usual delays, especially between the hours of 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release. Alternative travel routes are recommended.

“We tried temporary measures to fix this, but they haven’t worked due to the volume of rain,” Justin Wolf, I-270 North project director, said in the news release.

“Our intent is to close a single lane for 24 hours until a permanent fix can be made. We anticipate that crews will have all lanes of eastbound I-270 open by 2 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, May 19.”

