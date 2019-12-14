Subscribe for 99¢
Get the shopping done Saturday and make sure you know where your scraper is: The National Weather Service says snow is on the way.

The winter storm watch starts at noon Sunday and is now set to go through late Monday night with a forecast of accumulating snow and a wintry mix.

The forecast said snow could begin as early as Sunday morning, but it more likely in the afternoon. It is expected to change to a wintry mix of snow, freeing rain and sleet from south to north on Sunday evening, and the mix changes back to snow on Monday.

How much snow? Good question. The forecasters say there's a lot of uncertainty in that number because the type of precipitation will be changing.

The forecast for Saturday is for rain through much of the morning with patchy fog and a high near 40. Saturday night will see increasing clouds and a low around 25.

By Sunday, the snow will start and the forecast calls for a possibility of 1 to 3 inches and a high near 33.

Sunday night is expected to see a mix of snow and freeing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before 4 a.m., then a wintry mix on Monday. There could be a  new ice accumulation of less than a tenth of an inch.

By Tuesday, conditions should turn sunny with a high near 34.

