Brawl breaks out during boxing match at Casa Loma Ballroom

ST. LOUIS — An unscheduled fight broke out Saturday when several people jumped into a boxing ring at the Casa Loma Ballroom and assaulted one of the professional boxers in the middle of a match, witnesses said.

"It was just out of hand," said Jay Kanzler, a St. Louis lawyer who was judging the matches on Saturday. "There was no security … the spectators came in and beat and kicked (a boxer) for what seemed like 30 to 60 seconds."

It was unclear if anyone was seriously hurt.

The melee began after one boxer hit another in the back of the head during the match, according to a ring-side video of the incident. A man immediately jumped into the ring and attacked the boxer who had punched the other boxer. At that point, several more people rushed onto the ring, punching and kicking the boxer.

Typically, when a boxer hits another in the back of the head, they'd simply lose a point, Kanzler said.

Casa Loma Ballroom has hosted about 20 boxing nights, ballroom owner Pat Brannon said. On Saturday night, he had leased out the ballroom to a promoter for the event. Brannon said there wasn't enough security at the event.