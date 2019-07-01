Three lactation suites are scheduled to open in August at St. Louis Lambert International Airport to serve mothers who need to nurse their babies or pump breast milk while traveling.
Construction has started on the 80-square-foot private rooms that feature a sink, chair, ottoman and electrical outlets. The rooms will be accessible to women with disabilities and were designed by local architecture firm Arcturis.
The suites will be located in each concourse near gates A10, C9 and E33 beyond the security checkpoints.
“The design, amenities and ambiance of the spaces are based on a combination of new federal regulations as well as feedback from passengers and focus groups,” said airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge in a statement. “These spaces will provide a private, dignified location to breastfeed or breast pump for mothers traveling through the airport.”
A federal law passed in 2018 requires medium and large airports to provide private lactation facilities by September 2020.