Brentwood aldermen approve $7.4 million total for destination playground, overlook

BRENTWOOD — Plans for Brentwood's ambitious destination playground moved forward Wednesday after aldermen voted to approve spending a total of $7.4 million for the project.

The Brentwood Board of Aldermen approved a bid with Plocher Construction for all the proposed features in the playground including a winding water feature, rock climbing wall, zipline and overlook boardwalk.

The city initially estimated the play area to cost $5 million, with $1 million more in optional features like the boardwalk. But, city leaders say, inflated construction costs, which have challenged projects across the region, raised prices more than 20%.

The playground will be part of the future Brentwood Park, a greenspace area created by “Brentwood Bound,” a group of projects the city is undertaking to redevelop the floodplain just south of Manchester Road in the hopes of curbing floods that have regularly soaked basements and covered streets in the area.

Brentwood voters approved a half-cent sales tax in 2019 to fund much of the $95 million project, but city staff and consultants said Wednesday the playground could be largely funded through the Stormwater and Park Improvements Capital Projects Fund along with grants and some funds from donations for naming rights.

Aldermen in February already approved about $1.15 million in spending for playground equipment for the project and were asked Wednesday to vote on both a base bid of $4.7 million for the rest of the project, along with $1.6 million in possible upgrades. All measures passed.

"I challenge the board to be bold," Ward 2 Alderman Brandon Wegge said in favor of passing all aspects of the plan Wednesday, acknowledging that the aldermen have had to stick by the project despite rising costs in order to make the vision a reality. "I know your bold muscles are getting tired."

Aldermen voted unanimously to approve the base plan, which includes the install of multiple net climbers and play structures, swings, a climbing wall, a 110-foot zip line, a small waterfall and a water play “creek” that will flow through the area inspired by the Deer Creek watershed.

The vote tallies for optional features were:

A water capture system allowing the park to reuse an estimated 4 million gallons of water a year, expected to cost $246,000, passed unanimously.

A shaded pavilion area offering sun cover for a group of tables, estimated at $442,000, passed with a vote of 5-2, with Alderwoman Kathy O'Neill and Alderman Jeff Gould voting against.

A landscaped area with native plants, estimated at $154,000, passed 6-1, with Gould voting against.

Artificial turf aimed at reducing landscaping maintenance for one section of the project, estimated at $32,000 passed unanimously.

A boardwalk overlook, estimated at $806,000, passed 5-2 with Gould and O'Neill voting against.