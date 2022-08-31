Brentwood leaders want a ‘destination’ playground. Can the city afford it?

BRENTWOOD — An ambitious play area, complete with a winding water feature, rock climbing walls and a zip line, may be the splashiest promise of Brentwood’s $95 million overhaul of the Deer Creek floodplain.

But now city leaders will have to decide if Brentwood can afford it.

The city’s Board of Aldermen is expected to decide Wednesday which parts of the super-playground this suburban city of 8,000 will keep and which, if any, it will toss out.

The city initially estimated the play area to cost $5 million, with $1 million more in optional features like a boardwalk, rain garden and system to capture and reuse water. But city leaders say inflated construction costs, which have challenged projects across the region, raised prices about 20% to at least $5.7 million and as much as $7.2 million, if they add in all the extras.

The playground was a late 2021 addition to “Brentwood Bound,” the group of projects the city pitched to redevelop the floodplain just south of Manchester Road, in the hopes of curbing floods that have regularly soaked basements and covered streets in the area.

Brentwood voters approved a half-cent sales tax in 2019 to fund much of the $95 million project. So far the city has torn down more than 25 buildings to create more greenspace to soak up floodwaters. The area will be renamed Brentwood Park.

Brentwood Mayor David Dimmit said the original plan did not include an “adventure” playground, but the idea was added after resident surveys showed strong support for features like a splash pad and new types of play equipment.

“I can barely contain my excitement to see the whole thing completed,” Dimmit said. “But there’s a lot of support for this part of the project in particular.”

Still, city leaders fear some of the new additions will need to be cut.

The Board of Aldermen in February approved the purchase of $1.17 million in play equipment for the project, including a 22-foot-tall net climber, according to city documents.

On Wednesday, members will consider a bid from Plocher Construction, the lowest of three received this summer by the city for the rest of the project.

The bid is split into a base project cost of $4.7 million, not including the already purchased equipment, along with $1.6 million in possible upgrades.

The base plan includes multiple net climbers and play structures, swings, a climbing wall, a 110-foot zip line, a small waterfall and a water play “creek” that will flow through the area inspired by the Deer Creek watershed.

City staff suggested in an August presentation board members could consider cutting the climbing wall, removing an irrigation system for the landscaping or scraping all the park’s water features to reduce base costs, if needed.

Board members will also be asked Wednesday whether to approve five optional features in the plan:

A water capture system allowing the park to reuse an estimated 4 million gallons of water a year, expected to cost $246,000.

A shaded pavilion area offering sun cover for a group of tables, estimated at $442,000.

An area with native plants, estimated at $154,000.

Artificial turf aimed at reducing landscaping maintenance for one section of the project, estimated at $32,000.

A boardwalk overlook, estimated at $806,000.

Dimmit, the Brentwood mayor, argued Tuesday that the city has the funds, between sales tax proceeds and city parks dollars, to complete all aspects of the proposed playground.

The city is also planning to sell naming rights for the playground, with a goal of raising $400,000 for the project.

Dimmit argues the playground construction should not have a dramatic impact on flooding.

“Most of the park is intended to flood during heavy rain,” Dimmit said. “But this is being built in an area that does not typically flood.”

Costs to build this type of “adventure” playground have significantly grown in recent years. For instance, Veterans Tribute Park, which opened in 2018 in St. Charles County, cost $7 million to develop 120 acres, a larger area. That park includes its own destination playground with a water feature, climbers and slides.

Brentwood resident Elizabeth Schneider said she has mixed feelings about the project as she took her two young children into the Brentwood Public Library.

“We live right in the heart of the construction and it’s getting to be a lot with all the noise and street closures. It’s made us consider moving,” she said.

Still, she said, she is looking forward to the playground.

“We are frequent flyers already at Brentwood playgrounds,” Schneider said. “So I’d love to see a new project that’s eco-friendly and good for kids of all different ages.”

Construction for the playground is set to begin in spring 2023.

The Brentwood Board of Aldermen will meet 6 p.m. Wednesday in city council chambers, 2348 South Brentwood Boulevard, to discuss the proposals. The city also streams public meetings online on its YouTube page.